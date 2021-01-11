F&V Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.23. 502,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,402,700. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.36.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

