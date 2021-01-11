F&V Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in FOX by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FOX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

FOX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.79. 79,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.