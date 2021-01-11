Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.72

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

Several analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. BidaskClub raised Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

