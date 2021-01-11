FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

Shares of FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $13.30. FS Development shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,198,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,839,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,599,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

