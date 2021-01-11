Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

