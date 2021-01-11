Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) & Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Head to Head Comparison

Forum Merger III (NASDAQ:FIII) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

This table compares Forum Merger III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.03 $98.08 million $1.64 7.54

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Merger III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Forum Merger III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Merger III 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 5 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Forum Merger III.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Merger III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger III N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Forum Merger III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Forum Merger III on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forum Merger III Company Profile

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.