Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

