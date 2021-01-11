Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Sells $44,575.65 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $44,575.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FLXN opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $607.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.