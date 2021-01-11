Flash (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flash has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $377.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00113737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00278864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00068306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00065693 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,274.90 or 0.85063668 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash launched on August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

