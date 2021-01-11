FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

