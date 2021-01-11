First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,740. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $98.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

