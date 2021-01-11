First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $752,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $809,138.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,308,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Solar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,541 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

