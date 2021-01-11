First National Bank Sioux Falls Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 232,400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

CSCO stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The firm has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

