First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 615 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,198,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

