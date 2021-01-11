First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) PT Raised to $17.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In related news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

