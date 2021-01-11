First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.