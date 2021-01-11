First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

FCCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised First Community from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of FCCO opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Community by 382.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Community by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

