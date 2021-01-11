First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $11.88 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

