First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $619.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $646.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

