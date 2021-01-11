Financial Survey: ResMed (NYSE:RMD) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.02% 30.34% 15.73% Utah Medical Products 28.44% 12.38% 11.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ResMed and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 5 4 0 2.30 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $189.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.49%. Given ResMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Utah Medical Products pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ResMed pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Utah Medical Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ResMed and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.96 billion 10.73 $621.67 million $4.76 46.00 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.82 $14.73 million N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products.

Volatility and Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Utah Medical Products on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides U-Sleep, which enables automated patient coaching through a text, email, or interactive voice phone call; AirView that enables remote monitoring, over-the-air trouble shooting, and changing of device settings; and myAir, a patient engagement application that offers sleep data and a daily score based on their previous night's data, as well as connectivity module and propeller solutions. In addition, it provides business management software and services to out-of-hospital providers, home medical equipment, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics; and HEALTHCAREfirst and MatrixCare solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 140 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; NUTRI-CATH, a feeding device; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides Filshie Clip system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants and manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

