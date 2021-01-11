Financial Contrast: Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) & Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON)

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Vicon Industries (OTCMKTS:VCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

81.1% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Vicon Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Iridium Communications and Vicon Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium Communications 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicon Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iridium Communications currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.77%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than Vicon Industries.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicon Industries has a beta of 92.37, meaning that its share price is 9,137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iridium Communications and Vicon Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium Communications $560.44 million 10.28 -$162.00 million ($0.63) -68.57 Vicon Industries $27.73 million 0.01 -$5.40 million N/A N/A

Vicon Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Iridium Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium Communications and Vicon Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium Communications -27.09% -3.09% -1.28% Vicon Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iridium Communications beats Vicon Industries on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services. It also provides other services, such as inbound connections from the public switched telephone network, short message, subscriber identity module, activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services. In addition, the company offers voice and data solutions comprising personnel tracking devices; asset tracking devices for equipment, vehicles, and aircrafts; beyond-line-of-sight aircraft communications applications; maritime communications applications; specialized communications solutions for high-value individuals; mobile communications and data devices for the military and intelligence community, such as secure satellite handsets, as well as netted voice, messaging, and paging services; and maintenance services for the department of defense's dedicated gateway. Further, it provides satellite handsets, personal connectivity devices, voice and data modems, broadband data devices, and IoT data devices; various accessories for its devices that include batteries, holsters, earbud headphones, portable auxiliary antennas, antenna adaptors, USB data cables, charging units, and others; and engineering and support services. Iridium Communications Inc. sells its products and services to commercial end users through a wholesale distribution network that include service providers, and value-added resellers and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Iridium Holdings LLC and changed its name to Iridium Communications Inc. in September 2009. Iridium Communications Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Vicon Industries

Vicon Industries, Inc. designs, develops, assembles, and markets video management systems and system components for use in security, surveillance, safety, and communication applications worldwide. Its product line comprises various video and access control system elements, including cameras for image capture and stand-alone network video management system software, as well as various video recording, storage, management, output devices, and door controllers and peripherals; analog, digital, and high definition megapixel cameras for fixed and robotic positioning applications; and other video system components, such as video encoders decoders and monitors, camera lenses, housings and mounts, matrix video switchers and controls, and various video transmission devices. The company's access control system comprises electronic door controllers and communication panels, which is managed by network access control software. Its products are used by commercial and industrial users comprising office buildings, manufacturing plants, warehouses, apartment complexes, shopping malls, and retail stores; federal, state, and local governments for national security purposes, agency facilities, prisons, and military installations; and financial institutions that include banks, clearing houses, brokerage firms, and depositories for security purposes. The company's products are also used by transportation departments for highway traffic control, and bridge and tunnel monitoring, as well as airport, subway, bus, and seaport security and surveillance; gaming casinos; health care facilities, which comprise hospitals; and institutions of education, such as schools and universities, as well as hotels and sports arenas. It sells its products primarily to independent dealers, system integrators, and security products distributors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.