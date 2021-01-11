Financial Analysis: ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) vs. Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR)

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) and Green Street Capital (OTCMKTS:JAGR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Street Capital has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ServiceSource International and Green Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceSource International -8.85% -8.76% -4.52% Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ServiceSource International and Green Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceSource International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ServiceSource International currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Green Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ServiceSource International and Green Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.76 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -18.78 Green Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Street Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ServiceSource International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Green Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Green Street Capital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Green Street Capital

Green Street Capital Corp. invests in environmental technology companies that require capital for expansion or are pursuing acquisition strategies. It also recycles grease trap waste for the production of biomass feedstock used in blending biofuels. Green Street Capital Corp. was formerly known as Jaguar Mining Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Green Street Capital Corp. in July 2010. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.