Financial Analysis: Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) versus Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) and Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Novus Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 25.58% -0.87% -0.41% Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A

46.8% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Novus Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alico and Novus Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $92.51 million 2.50 $23.66 million ($0.24) -128.42 Novus Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Novus Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alico and Novus Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Alico’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alico is more favorable than Novus Capital.

Summary

Alico beats Novus Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2020, it owned 99,760 acres of land located in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Novus Capital

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

