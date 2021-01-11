Financial Analysis: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entergy and TransAlta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71 TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $116.23, suggesting a potential upside of 21.72%. TransAlta has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Entergy.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and TransAlta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and TransAlta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.76 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.68 TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.29 $61.79 million ($0.09) -92.89

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than TransAlta. TransAlta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Entergy pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Entergy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Entergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransAlta has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats TransAlta on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

