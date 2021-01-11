Fiii (FIII) Price Tops $0.0001

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fiii has a total market cap of $37,611.22 and approximately $129.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Fiii

Fiii is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fiii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

