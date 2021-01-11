Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.69.

FITB opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 109,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

