Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FIE has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.63 ($83.09).

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) stock opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.29. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12 month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

