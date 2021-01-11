Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.49 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $11,071.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000902 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,326,840 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.