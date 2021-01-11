Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 1.38. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $853,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,379 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,432.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $207,128.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,529. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

