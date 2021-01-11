Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.27.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $7,720,641.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $31,854,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,735,529. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,900. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -136.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

