Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 455,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

