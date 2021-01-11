Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FB stock traded down $9.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,729,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.16. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,370 shares of company stock valued at $292,498,125 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

