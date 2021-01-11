F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $304.34 Million

Brokerages predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will report $304.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.60 million and the lowest is $292.90 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $300.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 104,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

