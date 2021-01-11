Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

XOM stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

