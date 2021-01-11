Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 59,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. 38,234,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.