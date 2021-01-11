EXFO (EXFO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.35 on Monday. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

