Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Neutral

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFJPY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Informa has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

