Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.43

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.43 and last traded at $147.74, with a volume of 141839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.87.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

