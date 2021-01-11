Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $24.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE AQUA opened at $29.80 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,371,425 shares of company stock valued at $208,578,941 in the last ninety days. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 619,641 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after acquiring an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 374,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

