Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ETCMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of Buy.

Eutelsat Communications stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Eutelsat Communications has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

