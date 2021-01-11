Etherparty (FUEL) Price Up 19.2% This Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $270,573.85 and $71,498.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00312716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.13 or 0.03685894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

