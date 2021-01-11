Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Market Cap Achieves $38,226.58

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $38,226.58 and $92.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 108.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.