Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.58-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.58. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.64-1.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

