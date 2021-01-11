Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Shares of ERRPF opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

