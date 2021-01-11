Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE ELS opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,397,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

