Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

