Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.22. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $20.70.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
