Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.35. 232,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.