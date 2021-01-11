Epiq Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.29. 19,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $204.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

