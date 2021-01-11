Epiq Partners LLC Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE:BEPC traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,380. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.