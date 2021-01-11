Epiq Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epiq Partners LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com stock traded down $56.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,126.69. 158,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,148.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

